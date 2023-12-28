HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here’s a look at what’s happening in Hampton Roads this holiday weekend, Dec. 29-31
Make sure to check out our Holiday Guide at this link to find even more festive fun.
View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
Chesapeake
Holiday events open all season:
Newport News
Holiday events open all season:
Norfolk
Holiday events open all season:
Special events to ring in the new year:
- Swiftfest on the Wisconsin
- New Year’s Eve at THE MAIN
- NYE LIVE! New Year’s Eve Norfolk
- Slovey’s Rocking Noon Year’s Eve!
Portsmouth
Holiday events open all season:
Suffolk
Holiday events open all season:
Virginia Beach
Holiday events open all season:
Special events to ring in the new year:
- New Year’s Eve: Titantic (New Realm)
- Cavalier Resort New Year’s Eve Celebration
- Holiday Lights at the Beach, bike night
Williamsburg
Holiday events open all season: