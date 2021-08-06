Celebrate summer with Downtown Hampton Live concert series

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– If you’re on the Virginia Peninsula and looking for free live music concerts, make your way to Downtown Hampton, where there’s a party every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The weekend kicks off Thursday evening with Live at the Point in Mills Point Park, followed by Live at the Block along Queens Way on Friday, and the festivities end on Saturday with Live at the Dock along Settler’s Landing Drive.

Residents are invited to come enjoy live music from local artists, ranging from country to reggae. While they’re dancing the night away, guests can indulge in delectable dishes from local eateries.

The party runs from 5-9 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Sept. 18. Admission is free and open to the public.