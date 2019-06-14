Celebrate Father’s Day 2019 in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Sunday, June 16 is Father’s Day, and there are plenty of events around town to celebrate.

Friday

3 p.m. |Father’s Day Crafts at Norfolk Public Library Park Place Branch

12 p.m. | Father’s Day Weekend Beer Bash at The Virginia Beer Company in Williamsburg (Through Sunday)

Saturday

9:45 a.m. |Father’s Day Yoga at Commonwealth Brewing Company in Virginia Beach

12 p.m. | Father’s Day Weekend Beer Bash at The Virginia Beer Company in Williamsburg

12 p.m. | Father’s Day Weekend Lager Fest at Oozlefinch Craft Brewery in Hampton

2 p.m. | Father’s Day Gift Workshop at the Slover Library in Norfolk

Sunday

9 a.m. | Father’s Day at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News. Fathers and grandfathers will get half-off museum admission with purchase of another adult of child admission.

12 p.m. | Father’s Day BBQ at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk

12 p.m. | Father’s Day Weekend Beer Bash at The Virginia Beer Company in Williamsburg

12 p.m. | Father’s Day Fish Fry at Commonwealth Brewing Company in Virginia Beach

12 p.m. | Father’s Day Weekend Lager Fest at Oozlefinch Craft Brewery in Hampton

Know of another Father’s Day in our area? Submit the event here.