NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Canadian pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen, best known for her 2012 hit single “Call Me Maybe” is coming to the NorVa.

The downtown Norfolk venue announced Tuesday she’ll perform on Sunday, October 2 with opener Empress Of.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the thenorva.com and at the NorVa box office (fees are waived if you pick tickets up in person on Friday when the box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The 36-year-old released her fourth studio album “Dedicated” in 2019 right before the pandemic and recently released a new song called “Western Wind” this May. Check out her December 2019 NPR Tiny Desk concert here.