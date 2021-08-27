Caribfest is back this Saturday at Town Point Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You can celebrate the culture of the Caribbean this Saturday in Norfolk at the 16th annual Virginia Caribfest.

The event sponsored by the Virginia Caribbean American Cultural Association Inc. starts at noon at Town Point Park.

Music runs all day through 10 p.m., with performances from Kes, Patrice Roberts and more. Food and drinks will also be available, but there’s no parade this year.

Tickets start at $15 for ages 13-17 and general admission is $45. Children 12 and under can get in for free. Masks are recommended for the event, but not required.

There will also be a food drive to support the Foodbank, with drop boxes for non-perishable food items located outside the venue.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.