NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Botanical Garden and the Butterfly Society of Virginia are hosting their annual Butterfly Festival this weekend.

According to a press release, the festival will take place on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Garden’s Bristow Butterfly Garden. This is the first time in two years that NBG has hosted this event.

Guests will learn about the butterfly life cycle as well as enjoy demonstrations, gardening workshops and other fun activities. Visitors will also have a chance to take a complimentary ride to the festival for an up-close experience with the butterflies.

The festival is free with admission to NBG and, due to higher than normal visitation, guests are urged to reserve their garden admissions ticket online prior to the event.