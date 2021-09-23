Busch Gardens won’t allow bags over certain size in park after 4 through Halloween

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Guests at Busch Gardens Williamsburg won’t be able to bring in bags after 4 p.m. starting Friday, Sept. 24.

The new policy runs through Halloween for the park’s Howl-O-Scream festivities.

Busch Gardens says it’s an extra security measure to “expedite the security screening process and provide enhanced safety measures for all guests.” Metal detectors are already in use at the park.

However wristlets and small packs measuring less than 8 inches by 5 inches will be permitted and are subject to security checks.

Guests who bring in a bag before 4 p.m. will be able to keep their bag through the remainder of the day.

Busch Gardens says exceptions will be made for diaper bags and medically necessary items.

For more on what’s allowed and other FAQS, click here.

Busch Gardens hasn’t reported any incidents related to Howl-O-Scream, though there was a fight at the park during the day last month. Police were seeking three women in the case.