Busch Gardens Williamsburg: New safety protocols amid pandemic

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is gearing up to reopen for their all-new special event, Coasters and Craft Brews running August 6th- August 16th.

It seems residents are eager to enjoy the thrills and shrills of the amusement park because tickets have already sold out. However, before anyone makes their way through the gates, park staff want to make sure park-goers are aware of their new COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

ENTRY

Phase 3 allows for the park to open with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people. Residents who were able to acquire a ticket, must register ahead of time through the park website.

All guests will be asked to enter through the main entry way. From there, they will be directed to park near the tents in the England parking lot. All park goers 2yrs old and up will be required to wear a mask at all time, expect when consuming food or drinks.

Temperature checks will be conducted prior to your entry. If a guest’s temperature exceeds 100.4° we will conduct an additional temperature check after 5 minutes. Temperatures exceeding 100.4° after the second check will not be allowed entry.

Rides

Once inside, guests will be asked to practice the 6 ft. social distancing rule at all times. Hand-sanitizing stations will be readily available throughout the park.

Four rides will be open throughout the duration of the event. Those attractions include, attractions Loch Ness Monster, Griffon, InvadR, Le Catapult and the park’s newest attraction, Finnegan’s Flyer.

Social distance markers have been placed on the ground to ensure all park guests practice social distancing. Park goers will be allowed to sit next to their facility and friends on rides. However, there will be two empty seats in-between each party.

To ensure the safety of all staff and guests, staff members will significantly increase the frequency of cleaning for all key areas of the parks.

“We’ve ordered a special peroxide-based solution that we will use throughout the day to keep the rides clean, and every night there will be deep cleaning of each ride in use,” said Park Manager, Jodie Ingram.

DINING

If guests want to grab a bite to eat, they have a few dining options to choose from, including Trapper’s Smokehouse, Three Rivers Snacks, Tap Room and Brady’s Drink. In addition, there will be a variety of over 20 craft and local beers available for purchase at Grogan’s Pub.

“We want guest to enjoy their dining experience but there are a few changes. For one, guests can typically grab their own napkins and utensils. However, for this event we will be the ones handing it to them. You’ll also notice plexiglass at all the cash registers and for those who want a refill on their drink, they will not be allowed to do so,” said Park President Kevin Lembke.

Guests can receive the latest information on ‘Coaster and Brews’ by visiting, BuschGardensWilliamsburg.com or Facebook.com/BuschGardensVA

