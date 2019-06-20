Busch Gardens Williamsburg named ‘Most Beautiful Park’ for 29th year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — For 29 years in a row, Busch Gardens Williamsburg has been named the “World’s Most Beautiful Park” by the National Amusement Park Historical Association (NAPHA).

The announcement came via press release on Thursday.

According to Busch Gardens, the NAPHA is an international organization dedicated to the amusement and theme park industry. The honor comes from their annual Amusement Park and Attractions Survey.

“Using our park’s existing topography is one of the things that make this park so special,” said Jason Ingram, landscaping leader at Busch Gardens. “You could be strolling along a beautifully shaded, lush pathway and then out of nowhere a roller coaster can rush overhead.”

Kevin Lembke, park president at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA, said, “I’m so proud of our entire team. They all play a role in achieving this honor.”