Busch Gardens Williamsburg coaster coming in 2020 promises epic thrills

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced Tuesday that visitors who return to the park next year will be treated with a new ride!

According to Busch Gardens the “New Pantheon” roller coaster coming in 2020 promises to be the fastest multi-launch coaster in North America — reaching a top speed of 72.5 mph.

The forward and backward launching Intamin coaster will also feature a 95 degree drop.

The Pantheon coaster features a Roman theme with sections of the ride named after Neptune, Mercury, Jupiter, Pluto and Minerva to represent the might of five Roman gods.

