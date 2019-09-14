Busch Gardens unveils new look at Pantheon coaster

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A newly unveiled rendering of Busch Garden’s Pantheon roller coaster shows off an exciting look into what guests can expect as it gets closer to launch

On Tuesday, Busch Gardens posted a new photo as a way to tease the upcoming roller coaster opening next year.

Check out this never-before-seen look at the NEW PANTHEON 🎢 launching in 2020 with 15 AIRTIME HILLS, a 95 degree drop &… Posted by Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Surrounded in trees, the golden tracks of Pantheon could be seen slithering its way through multiple curves and drops around the park.

In the background, smoke or perhaps clouds takes shape of the Greek gods Poseidon, Athena, and Zeus.

The new coaster launching in 2020 will feature 15 airtime hills, a record breaking 95-degree drop, four different launches, and a top speed of 72.5 mph.