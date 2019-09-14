Busch Gardens teases this year’s Howl-O-Scream

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – It’s that time of the year you all have been waiting for.



Hollow-0-Scream is back at Busch Gardens for the season. It’s the 21st year of the event and new attractions have been added.



Jack is Back the show marks the return of icon who made an appearance at last year’s 20th event.



Two escape rooms, Jack’s Twisted Terror and Grave Obsession, have also been added and will open the weekend of the 21st.



The Vault:Overtaken will join five other haunted houses this year. It’s made up of past Howl-O Scream characters such as Igor, Freakenstein, and the Fiend’s nurses.



Two shows will also be performed for guests: the Monster Stomp on Ripper Row and Night Beats, Revamped.



Howl-O-Scream opens on Saturday, September 14 and runs select days through October 27.



The park recommends attending the event after 6 p.m. to fully enjoy.

For more information, visit howloscream.com/va.

