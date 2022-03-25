WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Today is the day!

Busch Gardens’ newest roller coaster, Pantheon, officially opens to the public on Friday after the park gave early access earlier this month for certain passholders.

Pantheon’s the world’s fastest multi-launch roller coaster, with a top speed of 73 mph, four launches, two inversions and a 95-degree drop. It’s the third coaster in the park’s Italy section — joining Tempesto and Apollo’s Chariot — and the seventh in total at Busch Gardens.

The coaster was supposed to open back in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

The grand opening ceremony for Pantheon is planned for 10:45 a.m., featuring limited-edition merchandise, a DJ and more.