Busch Gardens Mardi Gras event to be open on Presidents’ Day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens has announced the Mardi Gras event will be open for the long weekend to include Presidents’ Day.

If you’re looking to get out of the house and spend the holiday somewhere different, head to Williamsburg to safely celebrate with open-air festivities and the New Orleans atmosphere throughout the park.

The event is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from Jan. 29 until Feb. 28, and now, Monday, February 15.

Experience all the flavors and thrills of Busch Gardens Mardi Gras with an exclusive guided Mardi Gras Park Crawl tour.

Enjoy Cajun eats and sweet treats with a 10-sample tasting card, plus get a souvenir hurricane glass, front-of-line access to coasters and rides, VIP parking, and that Mardi Gras staple: beads!

Spots are limited, so reserve today. Tickets for the start at $29.99 and more information can be found here.

This is the first time the park has been open all year long with live music, food, coasters, and much more.

In January, the park announced it will offer three new “limited capacity” outdoor special events: Winter Weekends, Mardi Gras, and St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.