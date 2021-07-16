Busch Gardens ends park reservations for guests

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Officials at Busch Gardens announced on Friday that guests are no longer required to have reservations to visit their park.

“We are thrilled to remove the reservation requirement for our guests,” said Matthew Klepeisz, Busch Gardens’ Public Relations Manager. “We want to ensure that our guests are able to visit as frequently and easily as possible, and this was another opportunity to do that.”

Guests were previously required to make reservations in order to manage capacity to allow for social distancing. According to their website, everyone over the age of three was required to have a reservation.