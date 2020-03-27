Busch Gardens delivers 10,000 pounds of food to local outreach center amid coronavirus crisis

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday, the Busch Gardens Williamsburg Team delivered 4,800 pounds of food to the Grove Christian Outreach Center.

The delivery included fresh produce, milk & snacks.

“We’re proud to answer the call for those in our community & partner with this great group to ensure those in need are provided food during this time,” Busch Gardens tweeted.

“Busch Gardens, answered the call to ensure our neighbors who are in need are provided food during this time. Thank you, Busch Gardens for this abundant blessing,” Grove Christian Outreach Center posted to Facebook.

This is the second delivery to the Outreach Center, a spokesperson for the amusement park said.

Their first delivery to the organization consisted of more than 5,200 pounds of food.

For more information on Busch Garden’s community outreach initiatives visit their website.

