Chrysler Hall has been open in Norfolk for 50 years and hosts the regions traveling Broadway productions (WAVY Photo/Drew Robinson)

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Hamilton single tickets will be available for purchase starting Monday, February 6 at 10 a.m.

Producer Jeffrey Seller, Nederlander National Markets and Broadway In Norfolk will have performances from March 28 – April 9 at Chrysler Hall.

Prices range from $49 to $169 with premiums from $179, and there is a maximum limit of eight tickets per account.

To purchase tickets, visit www.BroadwayInNorfolk.com or in person at the Scope Arena box office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.