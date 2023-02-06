NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Hamilton single tickets will be available for purchase starting Monday, February 6 at 10 a.m.
Producer Jeffrey Seller, Nederlander National Markets and Broadway In Norfolk will have performances from March 28 – April 9 at Chrysler Hall.
Prices range from $49 to $169 with premiums from $179, and there is a maximum limit of eight tickets per account.
To purchase tickets, visit www.BroadwayInNorfolk.com or in person at the Scope Arena box office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.