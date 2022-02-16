Brian Culbertson, Tower of Power to headline 39th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival this summer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Smooth jazz superstar Brian Culbertson and the Billboard Jazz chart-topping legends Tower of Power will headline the 39th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival this summer.



The Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival presented by Optima Health is set for on Friday & Saturday, August 26 & 27, at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.

The annual event is the longest-running outdoor jazz festival in the area and its return will feature a star-studded cast of some of the biggest names on the international smooth jazz scene.

Some of the talented performers previously announced are Pieces of a Dream along with Peter White & Vincent Ingala.

The one-day general admission is $35 for advance tickets and $45 for ones purchased in the week of the event.

The two-day general admission is $60 for advance tickets and $70 for one purchased in the week of.

To purchase tickets or learn more information about the festival, click here.

