NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way fares as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport in an effort to get people off the couch.

According to SWNS Digital, during the COVID-19 pandemic, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch had become their best friend.

Breeze Airways wants to reverse that trend and inspire people to get off the couch.

The seven routes from Norfolk International Airport include:

Hartford, CT starting from $39*

Las Vegas, NV starting from $99*

New Orleans, LA starting from $49*

Providence, RI starting from $39*

Tampa, FL starting from $49*

Westchester County-New York, NY starting from $39*

West Palm Beach, FL starting from $49*

