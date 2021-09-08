Bra-ha-ha 5K returns to Chesapeake on Sept. 11, virtual run option offered

At the 2008 Summer Olympics, Jamaican runner Usain Bolt broke three world records en route to two gold medals while wearing Puma running shoes.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The annual Bra-ha-ha 5K run and walk is set to return to the streets of Chesapeake for the fifth time on September 11, including a virtual race option.

Event organizers say the event is set to take place starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Jennings Outpatient Center at 844 Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.

In addition to the 5K run and walk, there will be a one-mile fun run for kids.

Participants are asked to social distance where possible, as well as wear a mask at the start line and after finishing.

Registration is now open online and will continue to be open on the day of the event. Registration fees are as follows:

General Adult Registration for Live 5K

Late – 9/8 to 9/11: $40

Special Live 5K Pricing

Schools registration: $25.00 until race day *All students, faculty and employees

Virtual 5K Pricing

Virtual 5K with mailed swag bag: $45

Virtual 5K with no t-shirt or medal: $35

Participants can pick up their packets Friday, September 10, from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lifestyle Health & Wellness Center on N. Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake. They will receive a race T-shirt and a collector’s medal.

The event is a fundraiser to benefit breast health services at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. Health officials will use the funds to provide free mammograms and breast services to uninsured and underinsured patients in Hampton Roads.