VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Radio and Television personality Bobby Bones is coming to the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts this summer as part of “Comedically Inspirational On Tour.”

Bobby Bones will be performing as part of The Langley Federal Credit Union Concert Series on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. and can be bought on Ticketmaster or at the Sandler Center box office. Tickets range in price from $46 to $66 not including fees.

VIP tickets will also be available which include access to the sound check, a question and answer session, a meet and greet, and a photo opportunity with Bobby Bones.

Bobby Bones has previously performed his “Comedically Inspirational” show at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas as well as selling out Nashville’s CMA Theater.