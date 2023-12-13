VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center’s Whale Watching Tours begin this weekend.

Digital Host Sarah Goode spoke with Boat Program Specialist Mike Mizell about the upcoming tours this winter. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

Trips will go through March 3. Each tour runs 2 hours to 2.5 hours. The first trip will take off Saturday at 2 p.m.

Mizell has been involved with the program for about 24 years.

On each tour, visitors can see a variety of wildlife, including Humpback Whales and Bottlenose Dolphins.

They involve the entire boat when looking for the whales.

“It’s all eyes watching,” said Mizell.

You will miss something if you turn away. On one trip, Mizell recalls hearing excitement from the boat.

“Everybody’s screaming, yelling and applauding. I walk back up and ask the Captain, ‘what did i miss?’. He says, ‘two of them breached at the same time.”

As they see Humpback Whales in the waterways, they maintain certain precautions.

“We don’t move until we see them a safe distance away,” said Mizell.

Photo courtesy of Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

He encourages visitors to dress warmly during the winter months. There is an inside area for people to sit, and restrooms are available on the Explorer. Refreshments are also available onboard.

Click here to see the full schedule and purchase tickets for the boat tours. Tickets are free for children 2 and under.

Visit the virginiaaquarium.com find out more information about the boat tours and the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.

