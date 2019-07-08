Breaking News
Teacher missing in Sandbridge after helping student struggling in the water

Blue Bell offers ice cream party at ribbon cutting for new Suffolk facility

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit – Jenny Van Dorf/Blue Bell

SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Blue Bell Ice Cream is hosting a ribbon cutting for its new facility here in Suffolk.

The new 14,000 square-foot distribution branch was built recently and to celebrate its completion, Blue Bell announced a ribbon cutting.

The event will be held at 100 Industrial Drive at 10:30 a.m. on July 10 where guests will be treated to an ice cream party and a tour of the new building.

“The city of Suffolk is a very welcoming community. We are happy to have a permanent home that allows us to distribute our products throughout the Hampton Roads area,” said branch Manager Mark Comer.

The new distribution location features a cold storage freezer, a dry storage warehouse, and an office area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10