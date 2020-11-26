Black Friday 2020 hours for Hampton Roads shopping malls, department stores and outlets

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Black Friday 2020 will look a lot different aside from the needs to physically distance while shopping.

Foremost, this year you can’t shop in person for deals, until Friday. While last year, retailers such as J.C. Penney opened at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, this year many chose to honor the holiday and remain closed.

Most stores cited safety concerns due to coronavirus as reasons for closing with a spokesperson for Target saying “this isn’t the year for crowds.”

Friday many of the stores will open with capacity limits and other safety protocols as they officially kick off the holiday shopping season.

Patrick Henry Mall — Newport News

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Peninsula Town Center — Hampton

Black Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lynnhaven Mall — Virginia Beach

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Pembroke Mall — Virginia Beach

Black Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Greenbrier Mall — Chesapeake

Black Friday: 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Chesapeake Square Mall — Chesapeake

Black Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

MacArthur Center — Norfolk

Black Friday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Norfolk Premium Outlets

Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 9 p.m.

Williamsburg Premium Outlets

Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 9 p.m.

Macy’s

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.

J.C. Penney

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dillard’s

Black Friday: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Target

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Kohl’s

Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Nordstrom Rack

Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

