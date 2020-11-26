Black Friday 2020 hours for Hampton Roads shopping malls, department stores and outlets

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Black Friday 2020 will look a lot different aside from the needs to physically distance while shopping.
Foremost, this year you can’t shop in person for deals, until Friday. While last year, retailers such as J.C. Penney opened at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, this year many chose to honor the holiday and remain closed.
Most stores cited safety concerns due to coronavirus as reasons for closing with a spokesperson for Target saying “this isn’t the year for crowds.”
Friday many of the stores will open with capacity limits and other safety protocols as they officially kick off the holiday shopping season.
Patrick Henry Mall — Newport News
Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Peninsula Town Center — Hampton
Black Friday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Lynnhaven Mall — Virginia Beach
Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Pembroke Mall — Virginia Beach
Black Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Greenbrier Mall — Chesapeake
Black Friday: 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Chesapeake Square Mall — Chesapeake
Black Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
MacArthur Center — Norfolk
Black Friday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Norfolk Premium Outlets
Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 9 p.m.
Williamsburg Premium Outlets
Black Friday: 6 a.m.. – 9 p.m.
Macy’s
Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.
J.C. Penney
Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Dillard’s
Black Friday: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.
Target
Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Kohl’s
Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Nordstrom Rack
Black Friday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
