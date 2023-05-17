NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Take a ride on the wild side. Bike night is returning to the Virginia Zoo. The event takes place on May 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be bike-centric vendors, food trucks and a decoration station. As a reminder, no electric bicycles are permitted and helmets must be worn at all times.

Organizers say the event will take place rain or shine.

  • Zoo Member Adult Tickets: $7
  • Zoo Member Child Tickets: $7
  • Non-Member Adult Tickets: $17
  • Non-Member Child Tickets: $12

Children under two are free and all ticket pricing includes a Conservation and Technology Fee. 

May is National Bike Month and the City of Norfolk has several events planned all month long. Click here for details.