NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Take a ride on the wild side. Bike night is returning to the Virginia Zoo. The event takes place on May 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be bike-centric vendors, food trucks and a decoration station. As a reminder, no electric bicycles are permitted and helmets must be worn at all times.
Organizers say the event will take place rain or shine.
- Zoo Member Adult Tickets: $7
- Zoo Member Child Tickets: $7
- Non-Member Adult Tickets: $17
- Non-Member Child Tickets: $12
Children under two are free and all ticket pricing includes a Conservation and Technology Fee.
May is National Bike Month and the City of Norfolk has several events planned all month long. Click here for details.