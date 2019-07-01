Bigger and better than ever: 52nd annual Jazz Festival wraps up in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands traveled near and far to hear some of the biggest names in R&B and Jazz light up the stage for the 52nd Annual Hampton Jazz Festival.

The celebration kicked off Friday night with the 757 Extravaganza right across the street the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

In years past, only a few food and clothing vendors occupied the space. This year, organizers decided to create an all-inclusive experience for guests, by hosting a series of events throughout the weekend.

Dozens of local and national vendors were invited to participate, selling an assortment of cuisine, jewelry and skin care products.

Friday night’s concert featured, Ashley Felder, a local songstress from Norfolk, Najee, Tamia and three-time Grammy Winner Maxwell.

Three-Time Grammy Award Winner Maxwell

Tamia

After the concert, the festival-goers were invited to the official after party at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. All the vendors also remained open until 2 a.m.

On Saturday, guests were able to attend the All White Affair Day Party at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Ballroom. The ticket included a Jazz on the Deck Cigar Lounge and a Cash Bar.

Saturday night’s concert featured performances by Bar-Kays, Will Downing and Maysa, and Hampton Jazz Festival Favorites, Anthony Hamilton and KEM.

The last day of the festival closed out with Gerald Albright, Ledisi, Grammy Award Winner Singer and Songwriter Babyface, and the King of R&B, Maze, featuring Frankie Beverly.

The 53rd Annual Hampton Jazz Festival is set to take place next year from June 26 – 28, 2020.