Big Wisky Porch returning to Nauticus April 1

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Big Wisky Porch at Nauticus is back and staying for good.

Outdoor dining on the waterfront in Norfolk is coming back with the return of the Big Wisky Porch at Nauticus. The restaurant launched last summer as a trial concept and quickly became a local favorite.

The restaurant is managed by the owner of 757 Crave. Officials say the restaurant will return as a permanent/seasonal feature starting April 1.

“The response we got last year was just amazing,” said Nauticus executive director, Stephen E. Kirkland. “It’s got great shade, great river views, and the greatest lobster roll in town.”

The restaurant’s spring hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. It is located on the front deck of Nauticus.