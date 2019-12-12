SITW lineup announcement made at Princes Anne High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s Stephanie Harris is at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, where organizers with the Something in the Water Festival are announcing the lineup for the 2020 highly-anticipated event.

Several big name celebrities are also on hand at the high school, including Tyler the Creator and Chance the Rapper.

Organizers released the following list of performers expected at the festival in April:

The week long Something in the Water Festival is scheduled for April 20 – 26.