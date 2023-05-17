Chopper 10 aerial image of the new Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium on the campus of Old Dominion University.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 9th annual Big Blue 5K is returning to Old Dominion University on August 12.

The race, presented by Bon Secours, will bring runners and walkers on a path around ODU’s campus and will finish on the 50-yard line at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Not only will there be a 5K race, but organizers will also be hosting a Kids 1K, as well as a tailgate party once the races are over.

Those who will be participating have to register for the event online. The Big Blue 5K costs $40 and the 1K costs $20. in the Big Blue 5K. Runners will then have to pick up their participation packet, which will include a shirt and a race bib.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Friday, August 11 Packet Pick Up: Priority Lexus Pass Terrace- S.B. Ballard Stadium, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 12 Packet Pick Up: Priority Lexus Field Pass Terrace – S.B. Ballard Stadium, 6:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Big Blue 5K: 49th Street, 8 a.m. Kids 1K: 49th Street, 9:30 a.m. Tailgate Party: Silver Lot, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.



For more information about the event, visit their website.