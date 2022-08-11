NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 9th Big Blue 5K at Old Dominion University is happening this Saturday, August 13.

It starts at 8 a.m. on 49th Street, runs through campus, and ends at the 50 yard line at S.B. Ballard Stadium. ODU student-athletes will be at various spots to cheer on the runners.

There’s also a kids 1K at 9:30 a.m.

A post-race tailgate party with live music from The Tiki Bar Band, alcoholic beverages and pizza will run from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. outside the football stadium.

The event, which drew nearly 1,500 participants last year, benefits the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation.

To sign up, click here.