WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia’s largest craft beer festival, Bier Fest, is returning to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg this August.

According to a news release, the festival will kick off on Friday August 12 and will run every weekend through September 5. Bier Fest will feature over 125 beers from 69 breweries across the globe, 33 of which are from Virginia.

Guests can enjoy a selection of craft beers, signature cocktails and beer-infused recipes while listening to live music or trying out some of Busch Garden’s rides. Busch Gardens is also offering a Bier Fest sampler for guests to purchase so they can try a series of 10 six-ounce pours or 10 seven-ounce cocktail samplers.

To attend Bier Fest, guests will have to buy a ticket to the theme park and, from now until July 31, visitors can save 55% off tickets during their extended summer sale.