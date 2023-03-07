VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit will be opening in Virginia Beach.

Guests will witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits.

The exhibit opens from July 6 – September 2 and will be at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St.

Hours of operation:

Tuesday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Last Entry: 7 p.m.)

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Last Entry: 8 p.m.)

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Last Entry: 6 p.m.)

Prices start at $33 for adults and $23 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees.

Tickets go on sale March 9, to purchase tickets, visit vangoghvirginiabeach.com.