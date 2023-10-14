NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Best-selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates will be at Norfolk State University on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The Baltimore native will discuss his book “The Beautiful Struggle” which was selected as the NSU Common Reader for all first-year and transfer students for the fall semester.

During the visit, he will read from the book and chronicle his time growing up in Baltimore, MD and his journey from Howard University student to renowned writer and journalist.

Coates has written several award winning books including, The Beautiful Struggle, We Were Eight Years in Power, The Water Dancer, and Between the World and Me, which won the National Book Award in 2015. His first novel, The Water Dancer, was released in September 2019. In 2015, he was the recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship genius grant.

The event takes place in the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center on NSU’s campus. Doors will open at noon. To RSVP click here.