Bayou Bon Vivant: cajun festival returns to Town Point Park in May

The event is set to take place at Town Point Park from Friday to Sunday, May 20-22.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re missing the food or culture from the Big Easy, look no further than Bayou Bon Vivant coming to Town Point Park in May.

Bayou Bon Vivant is a three-day event that celebrates the tastes, tunes and traditions of New Orleans. The event is set to take place at Town Point Park from Friday to Sunday, May 20-22.

The event will feature over a dozen performances throughout the weekend on two separate stages. Performances include the New Orleans Suspects Tribal Gold, Rebirth Brass Band and Terrance Simien.

During the weekend, more than 1,000 pounds of live crawfish and other traditional Cajun dishes will be available for purchase. That includes jambalaya and beignets.

The Louisiana Crafts Guild will also be on-site with art on display and available for purchase.

Organizers say the event is scheduled as follows:

Friday 5/20: Noon – 2 p.m. free and open to the public

Noon – 2 p.m. free and open to the public Friday 5/20: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. tickets required

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. tickets required Saturday 5/21: Noon – 10 p.m. tickets required

Noon – 10 p.m. tickets required Sunday 5/22: Noon – 6 p.m. tickets required

Tickets are now on sale.