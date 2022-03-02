Bayou Bon Vivant: cajun festival returns to Town Point Park in May

Living Local

The event is set to take place at Town Point Park from Friday to Sunday, May 20-22.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Town Point Park Waterfront Fest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re missing the food or culture from the Big Easy, look no further than Bayou Bon Vivant coming to Town Point Park in May.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Bayou Bon Vivant is a three-day event that celebrates the tastes, tunes and traditions of New Orleans. The event is set to take place at Town Point Park from Friday to Sunday, May 20-22.

The event will feature over a dozen performances throughout the weekend on two separate stages. Performances include the New Orleans Suspects Tribal Gold, Rebirth Brass Band and Terrance Simien.

During the weekend, more than 1,000 pounds of live crawfish and other traditional Cajun dishes will be available for purchase. That includes jambalaya and beignets.

The Louisiana Crafts Guild will also be on-site with art on display and available for purchase.

Organizers say the event is scheduled as follows:

  • Friday 5/20: Noon – 2 p.m. free and open to the public
  • Friday 5/20: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. tickets required
  • Saturday 5/21: Noon – 10 p.m. tickets required
  • Sunday 5/22: Noon – 6 p.m. tickets required

Tickets are now on sale.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10