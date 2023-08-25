VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire Department will compete in a “Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament” on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kellam High School.

The Monster Fire Truck and other public safety displays will be on site. The event will also include raffles, displays, games for the kids, etc. All proceeds go to support the Virginia Beach Police Athletic League for Youths.

First responders from VBFD, VBPD, VBSO and VBEMS will battle it out on the court.