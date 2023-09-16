NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Barry Art Museum and Old Dominion University, or ODU, announced their third annual public arts festival scheduled for Oct. 13-15. This year’s theme will be “Fantastic Planet.”

Australian artist Amanda Parer will have works featured at the event. Three of Parer’s illuminated-scaled humanoid sculptures will be placed on West 43rd St. of ODU’s campus outside of the Barry Art Museum, according to a release.

This series of artwork will take place from 6-10 p.m.

“It is an invitation to all members of the community to come together, engage with extraordinary world class art and enjoy free programming and culinary delights featuring local talent,” said Charlotte Potter Kasic, Executive Director of the Barry Art Museum, in a release.

More than 30 campus and community partners will contribute to this free three-day festival that includes performances by ODU Dance, ODU’s Marching Band and the Diehn Choral.

Additional programs include: the screening of the Fantastic Planet film at ODU’s Michael and Kimthanh Lê Digital Theater and Planetarium, Elizabeth River Trail glow bike ride and a op-up exhibition inside the Barry Art Museum featuring ODU professors Jing Qin and Ryan Lytle titled “Nurture Nature.”

The festival is free and open to the public. For a full list of programs, visit barryartmuseum.odu.edu.