NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Newport News is hosting a Diwali Celebrations event on October 30.

According to a press release, the event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the temple, located at 6014 Jefferson Avenue.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Visitors will be able to experience the traditions of Diwali with food, dazzling lights, and activities for the whole family including games and youth programs.

Diwali is a multi-day celebration that culminates with the Annakut celebration on the Hindu New Year’s Day on October 30.