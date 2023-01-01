SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Parks & Recreation and the Back Bay Astronomers Club is set to host a New Moon, New You hike on January 20.

According to a press release, this mile-long hike will take place at Lone Start Lakes Park from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. During the hike, attendees will take part in a telescope viewing that will highlight the new moon, visible galaxies, and other star clusters.

Organizers remind attendees to dress warmly and that flashlights and telescopes will be provided. The program costs $10 and advances registration is required.