Teens With a Purpose holding virtual poetry slam

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — While many events have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, a local teen empowerment group is going the virtual route for its popular poetry slam competition.

Teens With a Purpose will hold its 12th-annual Hampton Roads Poetry Festival also known as ‘Slam Fest’ on Zoom.

The festival gives middle and high school students the opportunity to experience performance poetry.

The event will include youth poets, DJs, dance performances, singers and prizes.

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon will co-host the event.

TWP is looking for teenagers to perform who have an interest in spoken word, theatre, songwriting, debate or rap. They are also looking for teens who have a need or desire to develop creative outlets.

Six finalists will be chosen to qualify to represent the Hampton Roads region at Brave New Voices International Poetry Slam Festival in Washington, D.C.

To sign up to perform or learn more, visit the event’s website by clicking here.

Latest Posts: