Six mural opportunities for artists in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re an artist looking for your next mural project, there are plenty of opportunities in Downtown Norfolk.

MacArthur Center has put out a call for local artists to create a “bright and colorful” mural that will engage shoppers on the second level of the mall.

You have until June 20 to submit your design ideas. Email KHusselbee@starwoodretail.com with the word “Mural” in the subject line and attach two to five JPEG images of your work to apply.

MacArthur says the mural will be completed between July 15 and July 30 and the selected artist will be paid $2,500. They’ll supply the paint, but you’ll need to bring your own tools and brushes.

Concurrently, the NEON District is looking for multiple artists to complete murals before their annual NEON Festival in October.

There are five locations in the district that are in need of murals:

Bob’s Gun Shop at 746 Granby Street

Exotic Home at 819 Granby Street

Homeland Contracting at 735 Granby Street

Hugh R. Copeland Center at 112 W. Wilson Avenue

Wyndham Garden Norfolk Downtown at 700 Monticello Avenue

The deadline to apply for these opportunities is June 21. You can get more details about the individual murals and apply by clicking this link and setting up an account, but there is a $20 fee.

The NEON District says the fee covers submission to all five of the open calls. The chosen artists or artist teams will be announced in July.