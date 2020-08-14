Over $3 million in emergency funds awarded to Virginia’s Arts and Cultural Organizations

In this July 31, 2019, photo, handmade traditional brushes, left, are lined up along with modern paint brushes at the residence of Chitrakar couple Tej Kumari and Purna, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Chitrakar families in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu were renowned traditional painters and sculptors who depicted gods and goddesses on temples, masks of Hindu deities and posters for various religious celebrations. For the Chitrakar couple it is a struggle to keep the dying art alive against the modern mass produced prints. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

VIRGINIA (WAVY) – More than 300 Virginia-based nonprofits recently received over $3 million in federal funds to aid with the economic impact of COVID-19.

The funds will help protect arts and cultural sector jobs, make lessons and exhibits available online, and cover operating expenses. This will also help keep arts and cultural institutions in operation while the state deals with the social impact of the coronavirus.

In a joint statement issued by Virginia Humanities and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) passed by Congress in March.

The following organizations received awards:

Virginia Humanities: $607,500 to 112 organizations

National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH): $1,792,176 to 10 organizations

National Endowment for the Arts (NEA): $700,000 to 14 organizations

Virginia Commission for the Arts: $380,500 to 185 organizations

“Virginia’s artistic communities and cultural centers have not been spared from the disruption of the ongoing pandemic,” said Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. “The CARES Act provides a lifeline so that the museums, historic sites, and other organizations receiving these grants can continue to enrich the lives of Virginians and visitors.”

Click here for information on the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the Virginia Humanities Organization.

