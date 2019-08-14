Mural needed for newly-renovated Norfolk Visitor Center

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re an artist who can capture the vibrant and diverse culture of the city of Norfolk, there’s a new mural opportunity for you.

VisitNorfolk, the city’s tourism hub, is looking for a local artist to paint a mural on an interior wall of the Norfolk Visitor Center.

The mural will be visible from the outside of the center’s entrance, so they are looking for a piece of artwork that’s bright and inviting — and, of course, Instagram-able.

The center is located at 232 East Main Street and is currently under renovation.

Interested artists will need to apply by Aug. 23.

Send your concept overview or design sketches, two images of previous murals and specify what type of paint you will use in an email to an email to Maria Herring.

Read the full details here.