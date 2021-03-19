d’Art Center presents Persistence III: All Women Exhibition

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In celebration of Women’s History Month, d’Art Center in Norfolk will present the third installment of their annual All Women Exhibition.

“We’re very excited to present Persistence III. This is our largest exhibition we’ve held in the last three years,” said Tricia Hudson, Executive Director of d’Art Center.

This exhibition features work from female artists from across the country, and includes functional, non-functional, 2D, 3D, fine art, and fine craft in all mediums.

“Our juror, Lori Pratico, is very well known in the art world. She was responsible for selecting the 70 pieces that make up this diverse collection,” Hudson added.

Persistence III will be on display from Saturday, March 19, 2021 – Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at d’Art Center’s new location, 740 Boush St. ​Norfolk, VA 23510.

Admission is free and open to the public. Masks are required upon entry. For more information on d’Art Center visit d-artcenter.org.