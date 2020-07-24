Art exhibit celebrating ‘The Wyeth Family’ now on display at the Peninsula Fine Arts Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Fine Arts Center is gearing up to open its first new exhibition since reopening the doors in June.

“The Wyeths: Three Generations, Works from the Bank of America Collection” will showcase the artwork of the three generations of Wyeth family men; N.C. Wyeth, Andrew Wyeth, and Jamie Wyeth. They’re inherently one of the most famous families in American Art.

As a special treat, Victoria Wyeth — granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth — will be hosting lectures for the opening of the exhibit. She will provide further insight into the 74 artworks on display, including the difference in artistic style between each family member.

The exhibit also features the work of a local artist and Christopher Newport University alumnus, Ryan Lyle. He created a custom textile installation inspired by Jamie Wyeth’s children’s book illustrations.

Installation by Ryan Lyle

“The Wyeths: Three Generations, Works from the Bank of America Collection” is on display at The Peninsula Fine Arts Museum from Saturday, July 25 to November 8. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

From now until Labor Day, admission is only $1.

For more information, visit pfac-va.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

