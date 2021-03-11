Ocean Breeze, other area water parks reopening in May

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Water Country USA isn’t the only local water park getting its slides ready for the summer.

Maui Jack’s on Chincoteague, H2OBX on the Outer Banks and Ocean Breeze in Virginia Beach are getting ready to reopen in May. The first two were closed during 2020 due to the pandemic.

H2OBX says it will open on May 29, Memorial Day weekend, and will have updates on COVID-19 protocols on its website coming up.

Maui Jack’s says it will open sometime in May. The park didn’t have updates on COVID on its website.

Ocean Breeze is set to reopen on May 23, according to its website. It did open with restrictions in 2020.

The news comes after the biggest water park in the region, Water Country USA, announced it will reopen will safety guidelines in place on May 22.