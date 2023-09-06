NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 37th Annual City Grand Illumination Parade is scheduled to take place in Downtown Norfolk at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.
The Grand Illumination Parade takes place every year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving in Downtown Norfolk. The theme of this year’s parade is Gingerbread Dreams, so prepare for sweet-filled streets.
Application fees:
- Aug. 12 – Sept. 8: $225 Commercial, $125 Non-Profit
- After Sept. 8 – Space Permitting: $250 Commercial, $150 Non-Profit
Entry fee for applications not accepted will be refunded in full, according to their website. Non-profit entries must provide proof of 501C 3 Status. Non-profit entry fees cover some parade costs, and cannot be waived.
Participants can pay the fee online, or mail a check to the Downtown Norfolk Council to 208 E. Main St., 2nd Floor, Norfolk, Va. 23510. Payment must be received within seven days after submitting the application.
