Annual Virginia Children’s Festival returns to Town Point Park on Oct. 2

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s annual Children’s Festival is returning to Town Point Park on October 2.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and have more than 100 fun, creative and interactive activities. Families can expect storytelling, hands-on workshops, educational displays, cultural experiences, arts and crafts, military demonstrations and costumed characters.

Organizers say the event is geared towards families with children ten and younger.

The event schedule includes, but is not limited to:

WHRO LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION! MAIN STAGE

10:15am – The Hurrah Players present Tamara’s Shiny, Maui’s You’re Welcome & Moana’s How Far I’ll Go

11:00am – Michael & The Rockness Monsters

12:00pm – WHRO Public Media presents Steve Songs & Ms. Martha Reads

12:45pm – Michael & The Rockness Monsters

1:30pm – WHRO Public Media presents Steve Songs & Ms. Martha Reads

2:30pm – Todd Rosenlieb Dance Performance

READY, SET, GO! MAIN STAGE

10:10am – Home Grown presents Interactive Exercise Performances

11:00am – BellA Dance Performance

11:40am – Todd Rosenlieb Dance Performance

12:10pm – Libre Dance Performance

12:40pm – Evelyn Ott School of Dance Performance

1:10pm – Zumba Kids with Tanecia & Tamerah

1:45pm – Jow Ga Kung Fu Chinese Dragon Dance Performance

2:30pm – Jow Ga Kung Fu Chinese Lion Dance Performance

KING BMX STAGE

10:30am, 11:40 & 2:00pm – NEW! Live BMX Stunt Performances by King BMX

General admissions are $5 and are currently on sale. Children ages one and younger can get in for free.

