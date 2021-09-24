Annual Virginia Children’s Festival returns to Town Point Park on Oct. 2

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s annual Children’s Festival is returning to Town Point Park on October 2.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and have more than 100 fun, creative and interactive activities. Families can expect storytelling, hands-on workshops, educational displays, cultural experiences, arts and crafts, military demonstrations and costumed characters.
Organizers say the event is geared towards families with children ten and younger.
The event schedule includes, but is not limited to:
WHRO LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION! MAIN STAGE
- 10:15am – The Hurrah Players present Tamara’s Shiny, Maui’s You’re Welcome & Moana’s How Far I’ll Go
- 11:00am – Michael & The Rockness Monsters
- 12:00pm – WHRO Public Media presents Steve Songs & Ms. Martha Reads
- 12:45pm – Michael & The Rockness Monsters
- 1:30pm – WHRO Public Media presents Steve Songs & Ms. Martha Reads
- 2:30pm – Todd Rosenlieb Dance Performance
READY, SET, GO! MAIN STAGE
- 10:10am – Home Grown presents Interactive Exercise Performances
- 11:00am – BellA Dance Performance
- 11:40am – Todd Rosenlieb Dance Performance
- 12:10pm – Libre Dance Performance
- 12:40pm – Evelyn Ott School of Dance Performance
- 1:10pm – Zumba Kids with Tanecia & Tamerah
- 1:45pm – Jow Ga Kung Fu Chinese Dragon Dance Performance
- 2:30pm – Jow Ga Kung Fu Chinese Lion Dance Performance
KING BMX STAGE
- 10:30am, 11:40 & 2:00pm – NEW! Live BMX Stunt Performances by King BMX
General admissions are $5 and are currently on sale. Children ages one and younger can get in for free.
For a full list of entertainment and activities – click HERE
For a list of directions and parking info – click HERE
For rules, regulations, and FAQs – click HERE
