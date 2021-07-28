Annual Jazz Festival returns to Norfolk waterfront; tickets on sale now

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The longest-running outdoor jazz festival in Hampton Roads is returning to Town Point Park along the downtown Norfolk waterfront.
Event organizers say the two-day event, Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival, will take place on August 20 & 21 and feature six individual performances – including two Grammy winners.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. each day of the event.
The schedule of performances is as follows:
|Cindy Bradley & Paula Atherton (The Fabulous Blonded)
|Friday 5:30 p.m.
|Jean Carne, Norman Connors & The Starship Orchestra, Marva King,
Lonnie Liston Smith (True Legends of Jazz)
|Friday 7:30 p.m.
|David Sanborn Electric Band
|Friday 9:30 p.m.
|Adam Hawley & Jackiem Joyner
|Saturday 5:30 p.m.
|Spyro Gyra
|Saturday 7:30 p.m.
|Boney James
|Saturday 9:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are for sale online, however, reserved seats are already sold out. General admission seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Available tickets:
- Single-day general admission: $30 in advance, $40 day-of
- 2-day general admission: $50 in advance, $60 day-of
Boaters are able to dock alongside the event, as part of the boater package. For boats that are up to 35’, the cost is $50 in advance and $75 day of the event. However, boats longer than 35′ will have to pay a higher docking price.
Organizers note that admission is not included in docking fees and that overnight docking is not permitted.
The event will occur rain or shine.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.