Annual Jazz Festival returns to Norfolk waterfront; tickets on sale now

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The longest-running outdoor jazz festival in Hampton Roads is returning to Town Point Park along the downtown Norfolk waterfront.

Event organizers say the two-day event, Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival, will take place on August 20 & 21 and feature six individual performances – including two Grammy winners.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. each day of the event.

The schedule of performances is as follows:

Cindy Bradley & Paula Atherton (The Fabulous Blonded) Friday 5:30 p.m. Jean Carne, Norman Connors & The Starship Orchestra, Marva King,

Lonnie Liston Smith (True Legends of Jazz) Friday 7:30 p.m. David Sanborn Electric Band Friday 9:30 p.m. Adam Hawley & Jackiem Joyner Saturday 5:30 p.m. Spyro Gyra Saturday 7:30 p.m. Boney James Saturday 9:30 p.m. 38th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival Schedule

General admission tickets are for sale online, however, reserved seats are already sold out. General admission seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Available tickets:

Single-day general admission: $30 in advance, $40 day-of

2-day general admission: $50 in advance, $60 day-of

Boaters are able to dock alongside the event, as part of the boater package. For boats that are up to 35’, the cost is $50 in advance and $75 day of the event. However, boats longer than 35′ will have to pay a higher docking price.

Organizers note that admission is not included in docking fees and that overnight docking is not permitted.

The event will occur rain or shine.