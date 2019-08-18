Annual Honey Bee Festival in Norfolk creates buzz around importance of bees

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There was a lot of buzz surrounding this years 9th annual Virginia Honey Bee Festival held at the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

The event was put on by the Bee Keepers Guild of Southeast Virginia.

There were children’s activities, honey products for sale and also free honey tastings. It was a bunch of fun for families but the event also had an important message behind it.

Bee Keeper Rick Fisher says those who attended were able to learn about the critical role bees play in the environment.

“A lot of the fruits and vegetables we enjoy are pollinated by honey bees and as a teaching guild, the guild teaches new bee keepers how to keep bees and makes the public aware of how important honey bees are, so they’re more cognizant of the use of pesticides and things they can do to improve the environment for the honey bees,” said Fisher.

Fisher says the Bee Keepers Guild of Southeast Virginia is always looking for people interested in bee keeping to help them spread the word.