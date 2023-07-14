NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Comedian David Koechner, best known for playing Champ Kind in “Anchorman” and “Todd Packer” in “The Office,” is going to hang out with the Norfolk Tides on Saturday, July 29.

He’ll be at Harbor Park to throw out the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. and take photos with fans.

The Tides say there’s four opportunities to meet Koechner, including a special VIP meet and greet for 50 guests from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The $75 package includes all-you-can-eat-food, photo and autograph opportunities and more.

There are also various levels of photo opportunities on the main concourse starting at $20. You can read more about those and buy tickets here.

Koechner is longtime friend of the Hampton Roads Show and just stopped by the WAVY studios back in April. He even helped pay for a local woman’s new tires after they were blown out right down the street.